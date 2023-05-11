Join us at the mother of all conferences PG Connects Seattle next week – enjoy 20% off!

Our return to North America is just days away now, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Consider this your formal invitation to join us at the mother of all conferences, PG Connects Seattle, next week on May 16th-17th and enjoy 20% off! Grab your tickets now, this flash sale is in observance of Mother’s Day in the U.S. (where our conference is taking place) and will only be available until Sunday. All you have to do is head to our site and use this discount code: moms-the-word-23

We're returning to Grand Hyatt Seattle, the same popular venue as before, and you won’t want to miss it. Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities this May 16th-17th. As well as mobile, the event will cover PC and console, web 3, AI, AR and more, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

Connecting you with the games industry at large

As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business. Here are just a few of the fantastic sessions and brilliant speakers you will get to hear next week…

Scale your IAPs with Purchase Behavior Targeting data insights with Dale Lawrence of Bango

Mastering Revenue Growth using LiveOps & Contextual Personalization with Sunil Thomas of CleverTap and Greg Lin of Big Fish Games

New Game Innovation in Free-to-Play Mobile: Fostering Creativity and Results through Cultural and Process Transformation with Carol Miu of PeopleFun

Playing together is more fun: Is social a must? with Serena Robar of AuthorDigital, Jon Warner of Hyper Hippo Entertainment, Leanne Loombe of Netflix Games, James Mayo of 8 Circuit Studios and Calum Cleary of Kanoapps

Your new BFF: Data as a game development tool with our very own Charlie Scowen of Steel Media, Shirley Roberson of Hughes Media Law Group and Dale Lawrence of Bango

Leveraging PR to improve advertisement results with Daff Kjellström of Dimoso

(Epic) Fortnite Case and More: Time to Level Up Your Gaming Privacy Knowledge with Paul Lanois of Fieldfisher

Who’s attending?

So, who exactly will be joining us in Seattle? Our conferences are packed with big names from leading companies both taking the stage and attending. Here are just a few of the attending companies that will be joining us next week…

Amazon

Bango

Big Fish

Nintendo

Netflix

Unity

TikTok

The Pokémon Company International

You can view a more detailed list of our attending companies here.

Find your next job opportunity at the Careers Zone

The Career Zone is a dedicated jobs fair running alongside day two of the PG Connects Seattle conference on May 17th. It will feature tables of recruiters from major games studios and publishers in Seattle and nearby cities. The event is free to attend for jobseekers. There will also be a jobs board where companies can post current openings. This Careers Zone will be a recruitment opportunity for companies in the games industry to meet with prospective new employees. Participants will also be able to explore and experience the full PG Connects conference free of charge. In the fast-changing games industry, recruitment fairs are particularly useful for connecting companies that may be hiring with candidates currently seeking new opportunities, especially following the recent period of layoffs.

Studios and publishers of all sizes and from all corners of the industry are joining us at the fair next week. Among our expected recruiters will be…

The Pokémon Company

Big Fish

GG Locators

Very Very Spaceship

PerfectDay

Shrapnel

Final Strike

Live Aware Labs

Jobseekers can apply for a free job seeker ticket over at this form. Please note that there are limited numbers of jobseeker tickets available, so the sooner you apply, the better. If you are qualified for participation and receive a jobseeker ticket, it will be valid for you to attend both days of the conference, May 16th-17th, including all the talks and panels and party.

Recruiters interested in participating can email the event organisers directly at support@pgconnects.com.

More opportunities for indies than ever before

Over 70% of our attendees are gamemakers and we pride ourselves on bringing high-value conference content and opportunities for the lifeblood of the games industry: indie developers. Here are the opportunities we have lined up for you at our Seattle show…

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to all parts of the conference, including access to all content tracks, the expo and the dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch and Publisher SpeedMatch

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee and tea on both days (and some food for VIPs)

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

