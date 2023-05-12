Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle kicks off next week – there’s still time to join us!

We are only days away from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle! If you haven’t yet grabbed your ticket to join us at this unmissable, forward-gazing conference, now is the time to do so.

We’re returning to Seattle next week for our first North American show this year. Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities this May 16th-17th. As well as mobile, the event will cover PC and console, web 3, AI, AR and more, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023. The clock is ticking, and the conference is only days away. If you don’t want to miss out, head over and register at our website as soon as you can. You can enjoy a limited time flash sale discount of 20% for U.S. Mother’s Day from now until Sunday using the code moms-the-word-23 at checkout, so hurry and grab your tickets now while this fantastic discount is available!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on the incredible brands that are supporting us in bringing this conference to life. Our sponsors and partners make our conferences possible, and we are very thankful for the opportunity to work with them. Each and every one of our sponsors are incredible industry authorities paving the way for the future of the games industry and we could not be more thrilled to have their formidable support in making this conference happen. We look forward to seeing you all on the show floor next week!

Gold Sponsors

Moloco

Moloco’s machine learning platform delivers growth and performance to app publishers and online retailers by unlocking their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to accelerate user acquisition and lifetime value. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables ecommerce and marketplaces to establish scalable performance ads businesses.

Leanplum

CleverTap Gaming, powered by Leanplum, brings holistic and sophisticated multi-channel campaigns inside and outside the in-game experience. With a simplified UI, it reduces the dependence on technical teams and increases operational efficiency. By leveraging CleverTap’s proprietary TesseractDB™, it offers rich granularity with unlimited data points and no restrictions on lookback period. CleverTap Gaming unlocks these use cases enabling game studios to scale their personalization efforts to new heights. CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa Johns, Tesco, Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish Games and MobilityWare.

Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value. It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including Miniclip, Funstage, DAZN, Natural Cycles, SodaStream, Papa John's, bet365, Staples and many others across multiple business sectors. For more information go to Optimove.com

Verve Group

Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).

GamechangerSF

GameChangerSF specializes in performance marketing and video ad creative services for game publishers. It was acquired in April by Pixis, the global leader in codeless AI that automates and optimizes UA campaigns. The AI complements GameChangerSF's video ad development and multivariate testing tool MultiVid that enables rapid development, localization, sizing, distribution, and testing of ads.

Game Server Services

Game Server Services is a cloud-based game server solution for live-service games. Providing over 30 game server functions from developing in-game item/character dictionaries and managing encryption keys for confidential data to handling operations of in-game inventory management and item/currency exchange, GS2 eliminates backend server operation needs. No capacity management, server maintenance or monitoring operation to worry about. GS2 supports major game engines, programming languages, and customized server functions with strict safety and security measures in place. GS2 is led by former Nintendo HQ engineer, Kazutomo Niwa, and game veterans committed to making games simple to make again for developers.

hCaptcha

hCaptcha offers unparalleled machine learning-powered fraud detection solutions to protect online properties from sophisticated, automated attacks. hCaptcha maintains broad privacy and security compliance for its customers and their end-users while leveraging a rapidly deployable, modern and scalable architecture to deliver security with minimal friction.

Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Track Sponsors

Secure 20% off your ticket today and connect with our sponsors next week!

Last chance to secure your ticket to PG Connects Seattle next week and enjoy a discount of 20% for this unmissable conference! There is no place quite like this conference to connect with top brands, industry authorities and key decision-makers. Head over to our website and plug in the discount code moms-the-word-23 to enjoy a 20% discount off your ticket to the show. This discount is only available for a very limited time in observance of Mother’s Day, and you have until Sunday to make the most of it. Don’t miss out!

See you next week!