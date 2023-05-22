My.Games to establish new regional hub in Abu Dhabi

European mobile game publisher My.Games is set to open their first regional hub, for the Middle-East and North African market, in Abu Dhabi.

According to My.Games, over a hundred-million players in the MENA region are already registered players of their titles. The regional hub will open in partnership with AD Gaming, “a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the Emirate into a global gaming hub.” The hub will also form part of My.Games’ new “Think Global, Act Local” model which involves having 90% of its workforce distributed across the globe with access to regional hubs, like the one now opening.

The new regional hub will not only serve as a development and localization centre, but also a home to MGVC, My.Games’ investment wing who are looking to identify further points of investment in the region. The company also intends to court local game developers and establish internship programmes to help foster the growth of video game talent in the region.

CEO of My.Games, Vladimir Mikolsky commented, "We are thrilled to establish our regional hub in Abu Dhabi, which is a strategic location with a thriving gaming ecosystem. Abu Dhabi serves as a gateway to the fast-growing MENA market, and MY.GAMES recognizes its importance for the entire gaming industry.

“We look forward to collaborating with local partners and talent to drive the industry forward. This is just one step in our expansion strategy to build our presence in high-growth markets by embedding our team in local gaming communities."

Moving into MENA

As we’ve noted previously, after their new owners took control, My.Games made a significant effort to break free from its previous focus into a new European and world-wide plan. The step into the MENA market is a major one, and also a clear sign of confidence and investment in what is a growing video game market, as well as a popular market for mobile gaming too. My.Games will be competing with domestic investment firms that have already been splashing their cash however, such as Saudi Arabia and their Savvy Games Group.

My.Games have also made clear through the presence of their investment arm that they’re not only looking to sell their games, but also to possibly snap up or put money into studios themselves.