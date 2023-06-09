FInal Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis preregistration is open

At Summer Games Fest 2023, it was announced that the much-anticipated Square Enix title Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is available for pre-registration ahead of its release later this year. The announcement came with a new trailer for the game, showcasing the art style and battle systems.

Ever Crisis collects all of the stories included in Compilation of Final Fantasy VII - a subseries of the bestselling franchise expanding on the world of Final Fantasy VII - into one place, allowing players to experience every game in the series, along with the movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

The game will be released episodically, beginning with Final Fantasy VII and its prequel Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. Additionally, the game will tell original stories and explore the background of the world and its characters, including series villain Sephiroth.

Android users in the USA and Canada who pre-register for the game will also be eligible to take part in the closed beta test, scheduled to run from July 6 to July 14. Additionally, all users who pre-register will be rewarded with numerous bonuses once the game releases.

Breaking limits

Since its release in 1997, Final Fantasy VII has gone on to become one of the most popular games in the franchise, and one of the most recognisable games of all time. However, several of the spin-offs - such as the Japan exclusive Before Crisis - are currently unavailable, and as such Ever Crisis will allow players all around the world to experience these stories for the first time.

However, it’s worth considering that Square Enix have been somewhat shrewd when it comes to its mobile titles, having closed down several underperforming games in the past, including battle royale title Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. While there’s certainly no reason to expect that Ever Crisis will underperform, it’s clear that Square Enix has invested significant resources into the game, even bringing original Final Fantasy VII director Tetsuya Nomura on board. As such, it’s possible that the company has high standards, and it remains to be seen whether Ever Crisis will meet them.

