News

Supercell invests in web3 startup GFAL led by King, EA and Activision Blizzard veterans

GFAL has closed a $3.2 million seed funding round to grow its team and accelerate Elemental Raiders

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 1st, 2024 investment GFAL (Games for a Living)
Supercell 		$3.2m
Supercell invests in web3 startup GFAL led by King, EA and Activision Blizzard veterans
By , News Editor

Web3 video games startup GFAL (Games for a Living) has completed its $3.2 million seed round with Supercell among its key investors. The funding will go towards growing GFAL’s core team and accelerating the production of its web3 mobile game Elemental Raiders.

Venture capitalist Mitch Lasky also invested in the round, as did Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez, ESL’s former co-managing director Heinrich Zetlmayer, and others.

The seed funding adds $3.2 million to the $4.4 million raised in $GFAL token pre-sales last year.

Familiar faces

Elemental Raiders soft launched in March 2023 and has continued to grow since in its playerbase and overall performance. It marks the first part of GFAL’s web3 mission to explore new genres, new business models, and endless gaming experiences.

And GFAL’s leadership team has plenty of experience with video games to leverage into the web3 world - comprising veterans of Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Candy Crush maker King. Leadership also includes ex-employees of Netflix and Digital Chocolate, including the latter's founder and industry veteran Trip Hawkins - now GFAL CSO.

Digital Chocolate previously served as a place of employment for Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen and GFAL CEO Manel Sort.

"I’ve had the pleasure of working together with the team earlier in my career," Paananen noted. "We are excited to be part of their journey and see all the great things they’ll achieve."

"We are incredibly grateful for the confidence that Supercell, Mitch, and Heinrich have placed in GFAL," added Sort. "Working on a project alongside Trip and Ilkka, with whom I shared many thrilling and successful years at Digital Chocolate, is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to show the world the high calibre of games we are building."

Lasky commented: "I've been very impressed with the GFAL team's design-centred approach to Web3 gaming, and I am delighted to join my friends Trip Hawkins and Ilkka Paananen in this financing round to support Elemental Raiders and other titles."

The $GFAL token currently sits at a fully diluted valuation of $254.7 million.

Last year, Zynga, FunPlus and NetEase veterans received $8 million in an investment towards an NFT dinosaur game.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

Feature Apr 8th, 2024

Hot Five: New VC funds for mobile, Turkish investments, and Baby Shark makes a splash in Brawl Stars

News Dec 13th, 2023

Supercell co-founder supports $1.6M funding round in Chinese publisher MyGamez

Feature Dec 4th, 2023

Hot Five: Supercell’s path to fame, a Chinese gacha hit and 20M in Web3 funding

News May 12th, 2023

The big Supercell investment roundup

News Mar 21st, 2023

Mystic Games seed round aims towards bringing Web3 mobile games "into the mainstream"