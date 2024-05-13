The top 10 reasons you can't afford to miss Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The leading games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the heartland of mobile gaming that is Helsinki, Finland this October 1st and 2nd. No other event puts you in touch with the global games industry like our Connects conferences.

Tickets are available now at Super Early Bird prices, with savings up to £490! Book now!

With so much to offer across both days, here are our top 10 reasons why you can't afford to miss out on THE B2B event for the global games industry this October.

1) Finnish Games Week

Proud to be part of Finnish Games Week: The two-day PG Connects conference is the core of the week-long Finnish Games Week that also includes the IGDA Finland Leadership Day and W Love Games.

2) A global audience

Network with 1,500+ attendees: Connect with the entire games industry ecosystem from students and indie studios to the media, international investors, publishers and platform holders.

3) Expert speakers

Learn from 200+ Expert speakers: Hear from some of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry as they share their expertise and insights.

4) 16 conference tracks

Explore the latest industry trends: 16 conference tracks deliver cutting-edge content covering the hottest topics such as cross-platform development, practical uses of game tech, recruitment, AI and Web3.

5) Attendee feedback

Join our global community: When asked, 96% of attendees said they would visit our events again. 97% of attendees also told us they would recommend us to a colleague.

6) Online networking

Find your perfect contacts: Our MeetToMatch meeting scheduler is FREE to all attendees, with unlimited meeting invitations. You also get a personal and company online profile so others can find you too.

7) The Big Indie Zone

Discover or demo indie games: The Big Indie Zone expo space is entirely dedicated to indie developers so they can showcase their latest work to an international audience.

8) Fringe events

Take part in fabulous fringe events: The very finest curated networking opportunities such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more.

9) The Global Connects Party

Network after dark: Whether you want to work or play, the day doesn’t end when the sun goes down, thanks to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one.

10) 10 years of PG Connects

Celebrate 10 years of PG Connects: Bringing together the global games industry with more than 50,000 attendees from 60+ countries since 2014.

Save up to £490 with Super Early Bird ticket prices

We have ticket types to suit anyone working in the games industry - or those who want to. We offer tickets for Student Developers, Indie Developers, Indie Expo Tables, Developers, Publishers, Standard Professionals, and VIPs.

Super Early Bird ticket prices are available right now for a limited time only! Book your place today and save up to £490 on the leading B2B conference for the global games industry.