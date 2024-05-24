Week in Views - Bytedance's fancy footwork, Sega's soaring success and PlayStation's mobile mania

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

PlayStation's mobile aspirations are alive, well, and recruiting PlayStation's mobile ambitions have been slow to get off the ground. When they acquired Savage Game Studios, I expected an update on their mobile plans soon after… Which never happened. Looking back, PlayStation's mobile gaming plans have been relatively quiet. Last year, they did mention having 12 live service games under review, with a target release date set for 2025 and 2026. This perhaps sets them up for a mobile push in the future, but it's still quite the wait. This latest news, albeit not a direct announcement from PlayStation, is the first hint of their mobile gaming strategy in a while. The job listing, with its extensive list of responsibilities and skills, particularly stands out. It describes the development of a free-to-play mobile game platform, so this isn't a game announcement but rather a platform on which to create games. Given that the platform is being built from the ground up, it's now clear that it will take some time until we see something. While I think PlayStation has some catching up to do, it makes sense for them - and Xbox - to have a mobile effort alongside their core focus on console gaming, so it's good to see something in the works. I'll certainly be intrigued to see exactly how this platform works and how it integrates with the broader PlayStation ecosystem.