Stumble Guys welcomes Looney Tunes characters in latest high-profile crossover

The world of cartoon classic, Looney Tunes has crash landed in Stumble Guys, bringing the wacky classic antics of the popular animated franchise to everyone's favourite multiplayer knockout battle royale.

This latest Stumble Guys update features - of course - Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck and King Chungus, a royal version of Big Chungus.

Not only that, in the game's new Payload Delivery game mode, players can team up with Wile E. Coyote to transport gadgets from ACME Corporation. Two teams can also compete to escort supplies out of the ACME factory, using strategies such as booby-trapping, blocking, or simply out-maneuvering each other Stumble Guys style.

Brand new in-game content

Aside from the new game mode, there are also new cosmetics taking advantage of the tie-in for new Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances. There are also limited-time collection events, special themed Stumblepass events, and daily mission milestones with player rewards to enjoy.

The new tie-in joins a raft of big name crossovers as multiple brands and icons continue to get in front of Stumble Guy's vast international audience. Previously Stumble Guys has played host to events and characters from Masters of the Universe, Mr Beast, Monopoly, and Barbie.

As an aside, the hit Scopely game - which boasts of 50 million players every month - has also launched on PlayStation 4 and 5, bringing the popular knockout game to more players around the globe.

Stumble Guys original developer Kitka Games recently soft-launched a new mobile title called Battle Guys: Royale which is described as "easy-to-learn, hard-to-master," allowing players to enter matches solo or in teams to be the last person standing.