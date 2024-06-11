Red Games Co's Brian Lovell on their Apple Design Award Win: “Inclusivity was a focus from the beginning"

Mobile developer and publisher Red Games Co won the Apple Design Award for its game, Crayola Adventures in the company's inclusivity category this year.

Since its release in March 2024, Crayola Adventures has grown in popularity, offering inclusivity options across the board that includes full narration for non-readers or those with reading challenges.

Crayola Adventures also uses AI-powered voiceover for accessibility and personalization to enhance creative expression in partnership with Resemble AI. This feature is available in over 15 languages with cultural localization, allowing players to bring their ideas to life in their preferred language.

Setting a new standard

By allowing players to create and star in their own stories, the game offers a wide range of character-creation options from skin tones, abilities, and body types. In Apple's awards they also highlighted the game's drive to set a new standard for inclusive and gender-neutral character creation.

Red Games Co's founder and CEO Brian Lovell says, “Inclusivity was a focus from the beginning. Our talented team created opportunities where players can have enough choice and flexibility to see themselves, their friends or their family reflected in their imaginative adventures.

"As an Apple Design Award Winner and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Gaming for 2024, we are proud to be recognized as a leader in everybody-friendly, innovative, and inclusive games where all players feel welcome. We are continuing to push the boundaries of how creativity and digital gaming connect.”

The US-based company clinched first place for games while Belgium-based company AYES came first for applications with its oko app. You can view the full list of the 2024 Apple Design Award winners here.