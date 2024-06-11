News

King and Flexion partner to bring Candy Crush Saga to App Gallery and more alternative app stores

After record financials and a deal with Scopely, Flexion adds another major mobile win to its distribution portfolio

Candy Crush maker King is working with game marketer Flexion to distribute Candy Crush Saga to more app stores, in an aim to expand the title’s reach and gain new downloads.

Through this partnership, Candy Crush will be released on Huawei’s App Gallery, the Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps and on ONE store.

Alternative audiences

This team-up comes after Candy Crush failed to break Sensor Tower’s top 10 most installed games of Q1 2024, and after slipping behind competitor Royal Match in revenue through the same period.

AppMagic data, meanwhile, indicates an overall decline in new Candy Crush downloads on Apple and Google’s app stores, from a peak of nearly 19 million in January 2023 to an average below 10 million monthly installs so far this year.

And while the game is famously no slouch in the download stakes (with over three billion to date) bolstered game distribution can always help a famous game seeking to expand even further.  

King’s partner in this new venture, meanwhile, has recorded its best ever financials. After a 64% quarter-on-quarter revenue climb through the tail-end of 2023, 2024 has been even stronger for the app distributor with £4 million in gross profits this Q1.

"We are delighted that King chose Flexion, and it’s an honour to take one of the world’s most successful mobile games to the alternative app stores," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson.

"Our approach provides King with an easy, robust and low risk path to accessing the alternative app stores, while helping them to add revenue and audiences for their phenomenally successful game."

Last September, Monopoly GO! maker Scopely extended its partnership with Flexion to bring more games to alternative app stores, following the hit board game’s reach to even more audiences.


