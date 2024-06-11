Voodoo snaps up photo-sharing app BeReal in €500m deal

Hypercasual and hybridcasual games publisher Voodoo has acquired photo-sharing app BeReal for €500 million ($537m).

Founded in 2019, the app gradually rose to popularity with its mission to provide a platform for “authenticity”.

It does this by randomly sending a notification each day to users, giving them two minutes to take a photo of what they are doing. Photos disappear after 24 hours, and the platform features no likes or followers.

BeReal currently has more than 40 million active users, with half of these said to use the app at least six days per week.

Growth plan

Voodoo said it plans to further invest in the company while providing expertise in product strategy, growth and infrastructure.

It added it would “further innovate around new features and refocus on growth through organic and paid marketing across markets”.

BeReal founder and CEO Alexis Barreyat is set to leave the company, though will remain in the short-term to ensure a “smooth integration”.

Aymeric Roffé, CEO of another Voodoo-owned social media app Wizz, will take over as chief exec at BeReal.

“BeReal achieved incredible user loyalty and growth, showing there is a universal need to share real, unfiltered experiences with close friends,” said Voodoo CEO Alexandre Yazdi.

“We are very excited to bring our teams together and leverage Voodoo’s know-how and differentiated technologies to scale BeReal into the iconic social network for authenticity.”

BeReal founder Alexis Barreyatadded: “Voodoo has a proven track record of driving significant growth in mobile apps.

"Their resources and expertise will help bring BeReal on a sustainable growth path while continuing to deliver on its mission to create an authentic world that keeps you connected with the people you really care about.”

Voodoo is known for its expertise in the hypercasual and hybridcasual genres, publishing hit titles including Helix Jump, Mob Control and Block Jam 3D.

Its portfolio has generated seven billion downloads to date and has over 150 million active users. The company currently employs 800 staff.