Nigeria to bring first-ever developer delegation and booth to Gamescom 2026

Nigeria will send its first-ever game developer delegation to Gamescom 2026, marking the country's debut booth at the event.

The delegation gives Nigerian studios direct access to global publishers, investors and partners.

CodeBox Games founder and CEO Prosper Moses won the final delegation spot at the Lagos Games Week 2026 Pitch Stage with his debut title Hell Bleeds.

Nigeria will send its first-ever delegation of game developers to Gamescom 2026 in Germany to mark the country's debut at the world's largest games event.

Led by Maliyo Games founder Hugo Obi, the delegation gives Nigerian studios direct access to the publishers, investors and partners that gather at the Cologne show each year.

The final place in the delegation was won at Lagos Games Week 2026, where CodeBox Games founder and CEO Prosper Moses took the Pitch Stage competition with his debut title Hell Bleeds.

The reward is an all-expenses-paid trip to Gamescom, where Moses will exhibit the game at the Nigerian booth.

Going global

The studios will get the chance to showcase their games to a global audience and represent the country on one of the industry's biggest stages. Obi said the move is part of a wider shift for the country's developers.

"It's time for game developers from Nigeria to take their position on the global stage as creators and innovators," Obi told PocketGamer.biz.

The delegation builds on the growing momentum behind Nigeria's games industry, which has drawn rising international interest as more studios move from early development toward shipping commercial titles.