Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns

Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from the company effectively immediately.

The tech exec quit after reports emerged of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy called Alice Huang. She is an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer. New reports have also alleged another affair, this time with a company employee.

Jensen Huang's departure came as the company's board had reportedly been discussing whether to oust the CEO.

Interim replacement

Current executive VP and chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has been named as interim CEO until a permanent successor is found. The board said it would consider internal and external candidates.

“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” said Kress. “Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.”

Nvidia shares had plummeted by over 13% when the US stock market opened, but have recovered since. Shares are still down from yesterday’s close and at their lowest ebb since 2025.

Nvidia has been critical to the AI tech boom in the US. The scandal comes a week before Anthropic's IPO, with Nvidia reported to have planned on investing $10 billion into the company.