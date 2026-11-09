Nvidia launches investigation into alleged Chinese spying operation targeting CEO

US intelligence reportedly believes Huang had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, an executive suspected of being recruited by Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia said it had no reason to believe company secrets or US national security had been compromised.

US lawmakers have requested that Huang answer questions about the alleged spying operation and Nvidia's security measures.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation following reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese spying operation involving a woman he allegedly had a romantic relationship with.

Reported by The New York Times and Financial Times, people "familiar with the matter" said American intelligence officials believe Huang had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a customer of Nvidia.

US intelligence reportedly believes Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main intelligence agency.

“To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me,” said Huang in a memo to NVIDIA, as reported by The Verge.

“Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”

Independent investigation

In a statement issued on November 8th, Nvidia's board said a committee of independent directors, supported by external legal counsel, would oversee the investigation.

The company said it had no reason to believe its trade secrets or US national security had been compromised. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the review.

The board's statement did not directly address the alleged romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Megaspeed is said to be under US scrutiny over allegations that it smuggled advanced Nvidia chips into China in violation of export controls. Nvidia previously investigated the claims but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

US lawmakers have also requested that Huang appear before House committees to answer questions about the reported spying operation and Nvidia's security measures.