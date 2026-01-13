One Rule Games closes seed round to build hybridcasual mobile titles

The studio is led by former Voodoo general manager Alexander Willink alongside ex-Homa leaders.

Newly formed mobile games studio One Rule Games has closed a seed funding round to create hybridcasual titles.

The capital will support the studio in accelerating development of hybrid titles that combine casual play with deeper engagement mechanics, ahead of launch this year.

Based in Montpellier, France, One Rule Games is led by ex-Voodoo general manager Alexander Willink. The founding team also includes former Homa leaders.

The team has previously led development of more than 20 mobile games including Paper.io, Crowd City, Hole.io, and All in Hole.

Investor support

The seed funding round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners. The studio also acknowledged support from a group of experienced angel investors including Simon Hade, Saad Choudri, Elad Drory, Charles Chapman, Matej Lancaric, Ed Chin, Phil Mansell and The Games Angels.

“A huge thank you to our lead investor, Griffin Gaming Partners, and all the incredible backers who believe in our vision,” said One Rule Games CEO and co-founder Alexander Willink.

“With this capital, we're accelerating our mission to create games that blend casual fun with deeper engagement for endless replayability.”

