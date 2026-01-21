Outfit7 launches PlayValley to expand into PC and mobile game development

The division is targeting accessible, replayable experiences across multiple genres and platforms

Outfit7 enters the PC space with a track record of over 26bn downloads and up to 470 million monthly players

PlayValley’s first PC title is set to debut on Steam in Q2 2026, marking Outfit7’s entry onto the platform

Developer and publisher Outfit7 has launched PlayValley, a new game division focused on developing games for both PC and mobile.

PlayValley’s first PC title will launch on Steam in Q2 2026, marking Outfit7’s platform debut, with more games in development across new IPs that expand the company’s portfolio beyond its existing franchises.

Outfit7 said PlayValley is developing its first games with a visual style and intuitive gameplay, prioritising creative freedom, teamwork and experimentation, with genre details to be revealed closer to launch.

New experiences

The new division operates with a hands-on, creator-led approach where teams own their projects, with a focus on building accessible and replayable experiences while exploring new genres, mechanics and platforms.

Outfit7 boasts more than 20 titles downloaded over 26 billion times, up to 470m monthly players, and an expanding entertainment portfolio that includes animated series, theme parks, and licensing.

“From day one, our goal has been to create games that immediately pull players in,” said PlayValley vice president Žiga Sedovnik. “At PlayValley, teams experiment early, iterate fast and trust their instincts. We want every game to feel right from the first moment, no matter the platform or how long you play.”