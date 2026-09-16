Piñata returns as independent creative studio after Metacore stint

The studio was originally founded in 2008.

Piñata was acquired by Metacore in 2023.

The studio has previously worked with Supercell, Rovio, Wooga, Housemarque, Zynga and Moomin Characters.

Piñata is returning to its roots as an independent creative studio after most recently operating as part of game studio Metacore.

Originally founded in 2008, Piñata has worked with companies including Supercell, Rovio, Wooga, Housemarque, Zynga and Moomin Characters.

In 2023, Metacore agreed to acquire 100% of Piñata, with the studio joining its operations to strengthen its in-house marketing and creative capabilities while working on Merge Mansion.

The studio has now announced its return as an independent business, describing the move as an opportunity to go back to its creative roots.

Creative focus

Piñata said it sees itself primarily as a team of visual storytellers, with its independent offering focused on creative storytelling across animation, illustration, visual development and user acquisition creatives.

“Throughout the years we've worked with the likes of Supercell, Rovio, Wooga, Housemarque, Zynga, and Moomin Characters," the team wrote in a post. “Now's the time to go back to our roots."

They added: “Call it a renaissance or the best comeback of the 2020s, we are now open to work! Same team, same passion, even more experience and levelled-up skills!"

Piñata is now accepting new work as an independent creative studio.