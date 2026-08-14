Pixel Federation's Matej Jurcak joins the PGC Nordics speaker lineup

Pixel Federation's Matej Jurcak is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st.

Jurcak, who leads ASO and growth partnerships at the studio, adds to what's shaping up to be a packed speaker roster for the conference.

Jurcak has been with Pixel Federation for over a decade, moving through roles spanning community management, social media and creative assets before stepping into his current dual focus on app store optimisation and strategic partnerships.

Jurcak will be joining the panel 'Does The Best Game Win Anymore?', which will examine the evolving relationship between game design and marketing, and asks whether creating a great game is still enough in today's market.

Save the date

PGC returns to Helsinki on October 20th and 21st under its new name, PGC Nordics, marking its evolution into the go-to gathering for the Nordic games industry and beyond.

Taking place at Wanha Satama for the 13th time, the conference will host 1,500+ professionals from over 50 countries across two days of sessions, matchmaking and networking, running alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Tickets to PGC Nordics are available here.