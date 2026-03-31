Pixelberry Studios reportedly lays off staff in another round of workforce reductions

An employee described the latest cuts as the third wave of layoffs during their tenure at the studio.

The scale of the layoffs remains unclear, with departures surfacing primarily through LinkedIn posts.

The layoffs follow Pixelberry’s 2024 acquisition by AI-focused developer Series Entertainment.

Series Entertainment-owned developer Pixelberry Studios has reportedly laid off an undisclosed number of staff.

As spotted by Game Developer, a senior game writer at the studio said the layoffs impacted her and multiple colleagues. She posted on LinkedIn that her time at Pixelberry has come to an end after more than eight years.

Another writer described this as the third wave of layoffs they have experienced during their time at the studio.

The scale of the reported layoffs has not been officially confirmed, but industry observers have pointed to multiple employee departures announced online in recent days.

The reported reductions would represent the second round of layoffs at Pixelberry in a little over two years, following a previous cut in January 2024.

Latest layoffs

Pixelberry was acquired by publisher Nexon in 2017 before being sold to generative AI company Series Entertainment in 2024 as part of a strategy to integrate the studio into its broader AI-driven game development ambitions.

The reported layoffs come as studios across the mobile and narrative-driven games segment continue to reassess production costs and team structures, particularly as companies experiment with AI-enabled workflows.

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