Plan A Games secures investment to build new engineering team in southeast Louisiana

The move supports high-skill job creation and boosts the region’s growing tech and creative ecosystem.

Plan A has already hired two Tulane engineering graduates and plans to add four to six more roles.

The company secured investment from local firms Boot64 Ventures and Innovation Catalyst.

Plan A Games has secured investment to set up a new engineering team in southeast Louisiana focused on developing its data analytics platform.

The studio said the move is aimed at creating high-skill job opportunities and strengthening the region’s growing reputation as a hub for creative and tech-focused companies.

Backed by Louisiana-based firms Boot64 Ventures and Innovation Catalyst, Plan A Games operates from The Shop coworking space in New Orleans’ Warehouse District to build a data platform that analyses and measures performance for mobile free-to-play games.

The platform expands its core business of funding user acquisition for developers and is intended to strengthen partner relationships while driving future growth.

Strategic moves

Since launching in August, Plan A has hired two Tulane engineering graduates for its data platform team and expects to add four to six more roles as it grows its local workforce.

The studio plans to take part in Louisiana’s Digital Interactive Media & Software Development program, a performance-based incentive that can provide tax credits of up to 25% on eligible expenses.

“Plan A Games is excited to join New Orleans’ expanding digital media and game development community,” said Plan A Games CEO Gary Rosenfeld.

“By developing our data platform here and collaborating with partners like GNO, Inc., LED, and Tulane University, we’re proud to contribute to the momentum that’s positioning Louisiana as a leader in games and technology innovation.”