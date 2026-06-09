PlanetPlay and UNICEF launch games initiative to support children

The PlayForEveryChild PC games collection launches in October 2026.

Mobile and console activations are planned as part of the wider initiative.

Studios and publishers are being invited to contribute titles.

PlanetPlay has partnered with UNICEF to launch a series of games-led fundraising and awareness initiatives.

The collaboration will see the two work together on campaigns that make it easier for studios, publishers and players to contribute to children's causes.

The first of these initiatives will be the PlayForEveryChild PC Games Collection in Support of UNICEF, set to launch in October 2026.

While the initial focus is on PC, the company has also confirmed that activations for other platforms, including mobile and console will be announced at a later date.

Supporting children through games

PlanetPlay has said it is now inviting studios, publishers and platform partners to contribute titles to the upcoming collection ahead of its release.

They also noted that 100% of the net profits generated from the collection will go towards UNICEF’s work, including education, healthcare, climate resilience and emergency response programs.

The collection builds on PlanetPlay's Play2Act initiative, which was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. To date, Play2Act has engaged more than 200,000 players across 190 countries since its launch in 2024.

PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas said, “Games have the power to connect billions of people, and this partnership with UNICEF shows what can be possible when that power is harnessed for global impact.

We're creating a model that makes it simple for studios to get involved, meaningful for players to participate, and impactful for the communities we're supporting. The PlayForEveryChild PC Games Collection is just the beginning."

Andrew Todd, director of partnerships at UNICEF UK, added: "At UNICEF, we recognise that gaming can be a force for change. Through our new partnership with PlanetPlay, we are hoping to connect with players in meaningful ways to amplify children's voices while offering simple, accessible ways for the games industry to take action."