Weekly developer earnings rose from approximately $11,000 in January to more than $50,000 by early October.

Developers retain between 50% and 90% of revenue generated through advertising and in-app purchases.

Web games destruction and monetisation platform Playgama has revealed that developers using its platform collectively earned more than $1 million between January and September 2026.

Weekly developer earnings have seen significant growth since the beginning of the year, rising from approximately $11,000 in January to more than $50,000 by early October.

More than 13,000 new games have been published on Playgama this year as of November 8th. Weekly releases also increased from fewer than 70 in January to over 2000 by November.

The number of developers publishing their first game each week also grew more than 30-fold, from fewer than 20 in January to more than 600 by late October.

Web games monetisation

Playgama distributes games across more than 15 platforms, including YouTube Playables, MSN and Samsung. Developers can earn money through advertising and in-game purchases and may retain between 50% and 90% of revenue.

New games are first tested with players through Playgama Sandbox, where titles that show strong player metrics move into wider distribution.

According to the company, its top 100 earning developers have published around 14 games each, while most of its weekly active developers are now using AI coding agents to build and update their titles.

“Getting a game played is the hard part, and that’s where the money is. You don’t need a studio. You need a game people come back to and a way to reach them,” said Playgama founder Dmitry Kachmar.

“We’re now at a $2.5 million-a-year pace. The goal is $100 million.”