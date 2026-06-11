Playgama publishes web games market map covering 120+ companies

The market map features more than 120 companies and services across 13 categories.

It includes web gaming platforms such as YouTube Playables, Discord Activities and WeChat Mini Games.

The map also includes mobile-first studios adapting games for web-based platforms.

Playgama has released the Web Games Industry Market Map, which acts as an overview of the web gaming ecosystem covering more than 120 companies and services across 13 categories.

The project was created to provide greater visibility into the market, which has been under-researched despite its growth. The guide profiles companies and services operations across various areas such as development, distribution and monetisation.

Playgama noted that estimates for the global HTML5 and web games market range from $8 billion to $23.4 billion annually.

The company said newer ecosystems such as YouTube Playables, Discord Activities, WeChat Mini Games and Telegram Mini Apps are expanding the market beyond its traditional browser game portals.

Wider web

The new market map also includes a category for mobile-first studios, reflecting what Playgama notes as a growing connection between web and the mobile games sector. Along with the map, Playgama has published descriptions of a host of companies and services operating across the ecosystem.

“The web games market is huge, but there’s still no shared understanding of how the ecosystem fits together,” said Playgama founder Dmitry Kachmar.

“We wanted to create something that makes the industry easier to navigate - whether you’re building games, publishing them, investing, or just trying to understand where the market is heading.”

Kachmar added: “The market still feels kind of like the Wild West. And that’s exactly what makes it exciting right now. Infrastructure is emerging right before your eyes, distribution is evolving, and small teams can still build breakout hits.”

The map market follows Playgama’s previous research into game engine usage across the web games sector. That report found more than 15,000 new browser games were released during Q2 2025 and highlighted a growing interest in cross-platform development.