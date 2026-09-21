Playing for the Planet reveals 2026 Green Games Awards winners across sustainability categories

Seekers Notes, Orna: The GPS RPG and Hope’s Adventure each won awards in the 2026 Green Games Jam.

Maria Sayans and CD Projekt Red received the Champion and Changemaker awards respectively.

Playing for the Planet has revealed the winners of the 2026 Green Games Awards, recognising studios and individuals for sustainable game development and environmental storytelling.

The awards featured categories ranging from Best in Reefs and Best in Rainforests to Best Small Studio and Best Fundraising, alongside special honours for industry leaders working on sustainability and games for good.

Maria Sayans, CEO of Ustwo Games, received the Champion Award, while CD Projekt Red won the Changemaker Award for its work making its Warsaw-based studio environmentally friendly.

Games recognised

The winners across the Green Games Jam categories include:

Best Newcomer: Seekers Notes by Mytona

Best Small Studio: Orna: The GPS RPG by Northern Forge

Best in Reefs: Hope’s Adventure by Green Leap Games

Best in Rainforests: Lords Mobile by IGG

Best Storytelling: Flutter: Butterfly Sanctuary by Runaway Play

Best Fundraising: Angry Birds Friends & Angry Birds Dream Blast by Rovio Entertainment

Google’s Choice: Splash – Fish Aquarium by Runaway Play

Player’s Choice: Hay Day by Supercell

UNEP’s Choice: Orna: The GPS RPG by Northern Forge

Industry awards

The two special industry awards recognised individual and studio contributions to sustainability:

Champion: María Sayans, Ustwo Games

Changemaker: CD Projekt Red

The awards brought the 2026 Green Games Summit to a close following talks and panel discussions involving climate experts and games industry representatives.

Playing for the Planet said the eighth edition of the Green Game Jam will take place in 2027.