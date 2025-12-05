Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 sponsorship opportunities for those seeking early-year deal flow

Explore our flexible range of smart sponsorships at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, on January 19th to 20th.

Taking place January 19th-20th, at The Brewery and the Barbican Centre - Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 is attracting strong sponsor activity. With many companies already securing their opportunities, over 70% of sponsorship packages are now spoken for, with expo space to be sold out very soon.

Expected to welcome over 3,000 industry professionals from more than 1,200 companies, the two-day conference maintains its position as the UK’s largest b2b games industry gathering and a key moment for studios to assess tools, technology partners and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

The first major event of the year in the global games industry calendar, PG Connects London continues to be a major draw for providers of infrastructure, UA technology, monetisation solutions, middleware, analytics tools and app-focused platforms. Many studios and publishers revisit their tech stacks and budget allocations during this period, making early Q1 one of the most influential phases for outreach.

Across its history, Pocket Gamer Connects has hosted 67,000+ delegates, facilitated over 140,000 meetings, and been linked with more than $1.5 billion in connected deals and partnerships. 90% of returning sponsors recommend the series as a critical driver of their business objectives, reinforcing the event’s reputation as a dependable pipeline generator.

New summits broaden the audience

Two major summits join the 2026 programme, broadening the audience and attracting new categories of commercial and creative stakeholders.

Apps Business Summit - Monday, January 19th: A new forum exploring UA, monetisation, engagement, retention and UX across global app sectors such as fitness, language, dating, entertainment and finance. The summit aims to bring games and high-scale consumer app professionals together around shared challenges and opportunities.

Beyond Games Transmedia Summit - Tuesday, January 20th: Focusing on the convergence of games, film, TV, music and narrative IP, this summit will gather producers, investors, technologists and storytellers examining the business and creative potential of cross-media collaboration.

To accommodate the expanded audience, PG Connects London is increasing its meeting capacity by 35%, enabling more than 7,000 scheduled meeting slots via MeetToMatch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and other curated networking formats designed to create high-intent conversations.

Major partners continue to back the event

Leading global brands continue to back PG Connects London. Past and returning sponsors include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Google, Samsung, Rovio, Supercell, Unity, Epic Games, Xsolla, Appcharge, AppLovin, Playtika, Keywords and others.

Recent editions have attracted growing numbers of tooling, analytics, cloud and monetisation providers who now view the event as their first key outreach point of the year.

Sponsorship offering expands for 2026

The 2026 range brings back proven options while introducing new formats designed for companies prioritising structured business development.

New for 2026

Dedicated Premium Meeting Tables for teams scheduling high-volume partner discussions

Integrated sponsorship opportunities within the Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

Game Maker packages designed specifically for publishers and studios who want meeting space, speaking opportunities and ticket bundles

Returning options

Track sponsorships across mobile, PC/console, XR, AI and more

Expo booths, demo areas and networking lounges

Sponsorship of Investor Connector or Publisher SpeedMatch

Branding around the Very Big Indie Pitch

Sector-specific packages for tools, enablers, publishers and regional associations

Entry-level packages begin at $3,000, while premium tracks and meeting-led formats are expected to reach capacity early.

A strong opening to the 2026 deal-making season

With studios finalising 2026 priorities at the start of the year, PG Connects London continues to serve as a crucial early-season deal-making hub for those looking to position themselves ahead of competitors.

