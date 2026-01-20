Pocket Gamer Connects London welcomes UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Chris Bryant to showcase country's bustling game industry

Pocket Gamer Connects London welcomed UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Chris Bryant to the show today in a show of recognition for the country’s games industry.

Bryant took part in a session moderated by UKIE head of policy and public affairs Dominic Murphy to discuss how the government engages with the sector, and vice versa, and answered questions on plans to support the industry and its importance to the UK on the international stage.

The Minister also took a tour around the expo floor, meeting some of the up to 3,000 attendees at the show, including experienced industry veterans, talented developers showcasing their games on the expo floor and the plethora of companies showcasing their services.

Attracting investment and extending tax credits

During the panel, Bryant said the UK’s creative sector was great at telling stories, problem solving, thinking outside of the box and building imaginative IPs, which has helped attract investment in the sector. Globally recognised developers and publishers like Supercell, EA and Ubisoft have set up shop in the UK.

Bryant said the government is keen to extend the Video Games Expenditure Credits and is supportive of sending people to industry trade around the world.

He also discussed issues the government has recognised, including support for new talent opportunities and building an ecosystem with even more experienced developers. Access to finance, such as helping commercial banks understand the opportunities in the creative industries, is also on the agenda.

"Shortsighted"

PocketGamer.biz asked the Minister a some questions about government support for the sector. That followed comments from some members of the recently formed UK Video Games Council who criticised the lack of backing in the past.

Bryant criticised the past UK Conservative government, in power for 14 years until the last election, which “denigrated” going to university and studying a creative course.

“I think that was shortsighted, bigoted and wrong,” he said. The Minister called for talking up those courses, rather than denigrating them - though said they still need to offer good value for money.

PocketGamer.biz asked how soon the games industry could expect more support from the Government, particularly in the face of competitive tax incentives, financing and investment opportunities available in other countries like Turkey.

Bryant didn't answer the question directly, but said there was an opportunity to create a global creative industry, given the ecosystem that already exists in the UK, which he claimed “few other countries have the opportunity to do”.

"There's no business like show business," he concluded.