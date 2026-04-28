Pocket Gamer Mixer coming to Vietnam on May 8th

We're hosting a Pocket Gamer Mixer in association with EnJoyPay in Vietnam.

We’ll be at the Momento Rooftop Bar on May 8th, 2026.

We're hosting our first-ever outing in Vietnam with a Pocket Gamer Mixer in association with EnJoyPay.

After a busy first day of Vietnam GameVerse 2026, this relaxed evening is exclusively for developers, publishers, UA leads and studio heads from the local Vietnam games scene as well as the international crowd.

We’ll be at the Momento Rooftop Bar in central Ho Chi Minh City from 7pm to 10pm on May 8th, 2026. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up now.

Coming to Vietnam

After the first day of Vietnam GameVerse wraps up, this Pocket Gamer Mixer will have free drinks on offer and plenty of networking opportunities in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

EnJoyPay will be on hand to discuss payment partner solutions for regional game makers looking to expand internationally.

You can reserve a spot here.