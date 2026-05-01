EnJoyPay and Pocketgamer announce global game developer mixer in Ho Chi Minh City

Local and international game developers welcome.

Explore the evolving landscape of global payment policies.

8 May, Ho Chi Minh City.

EnJoyPay, which provides specialised payment solutions for the global games industry, has partnered with Pocketgamer.biz to host an exclusive networking event on 8 May 2026.

The Global Game Developers Mixer invites local and international developers to connect, share growth strategies, and explore the evolving landscape of global payment policies.

As the mobile gaming market continues to face shifting platform regulations and regional complexities, face-to-face networking remains a vital tool for discovery.

The mixer provides a dedicated space for industry professionals to discuss product trends, global publishing challenges, and the new revenue opportunities emerging through third-party payment integration.

Vietnam: The new frontier for Southeast Asian growth

The choice of Ho Chi Minh City as the host location reflects Vietnam's growing status as a hub for game development. With a young, tech-savvy demographic and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of local talent, Vietnam is becoming a leading regional player.



Vietnamese developers are increasingly successful in the hypercasual, hybridcasual, and mid-core sectors. For global teams, the country serves as a critical entry point for the wider Southeast Asian market.

Understanding local user behaviour, traffic structures, and regional payment preferences is no longer optional for those seeking sustainable growth in the territory. The mixer aims to bridge the gap between this local expertise and global industry standards.

Navigating the global payment crisis

One of the central themes of the event is the increasing complexity of global monetisation. As Apple and Google payment policies continue to evolve, developers must navigate a frictionless path between player intent and completed transactions.

The challenge is particularly acute in specific territories. In markets such as Russia, where the traditional app store environment has changed fundamentally, developers require stable, executable revenue collection paths to maintain operations.

Furthermore, reducing friction in the payment funnel - ensuring familiar methods are available and that transaction success rates remain high - has become a critical technical priority for global publishing teams.

EnJoyPay: A technical partner for global scale

EnJoyPay has established itself as a vital infrastructure partner for the gaming industry, offering secure and stable one-stop payment solutions. Recognising that payment is a key part of user conversion rather than just a final transaction, the company provides a framework that allows developers to scale into new territories with confidence.

“In the process of game globalisation, payment is not just a transaction tool. It is a key part of user conversion, revenue collection, and long-term operational efficiency.” EnjoyPay Leadership Team

With support for over 500 local payment methods across 200 countries and regions, EnJoyPay enables developers to align their payment flows with local player habits in Europe, North America, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The company maintains rigorous compliance credentials, including PCI DSS certification and MSB qualifications in the US and Canada, providing a secure foundation for global revenue collection.

"In the process of game globalisation, payment is not just a transaction tool," says the EnJoyPay leadership team. "It is a key part of user conversion, revenue collection, and long-term operational efficiency. Our goal is to help game teams bring global publishing down to local transactions, allowing players to pay more smoothly and developers to collect revenue more reliably."

Why attend the Global Game Developer Mixer?

The event is designed for teams expanding into Southeast Asia, those navigating global payment policy changes, or developers exploring official web-shop integrations.

Attendees will gain access to:

Peer-to-peer networking: Connect with high-level developers and publishers from across the global and local ecosystem.

Strategic insight: Discuss real-world solutions for third-party payments and global monetisation growth.

Technical expertise: Consult with EnJoyPay specialists on building stable revenue paths in complex markets.

The mixer will take place on 8 May from 19:00 to 22:00 in Ho Chi Minh City. Participation is free but requires registration, and the specific venue will be shared with approved guests.

Register to attend: EnJoyPay x Pocket Gamer Mixer Registration

Learn more about EnJoyPay: enjoypay.com