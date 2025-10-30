Japan’s open payment era: What game developers need to know

In June 2024, Japan’s parliament empowered the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) to draft new competition rules for mobile applications. The resulting Guideline for Competition in Mobile Software, published in July 2025 and taking effect on December 18, 2025, marks a major milestone in Japan’s digital regulation.

Apple and Google have been named the first “Specified Providers” and are explicitly prohibited from favoring their own products. Article 7 requires operating systems to allow third-party app stores, while Article 8 forbids app store operators from restricting developers’ use of alternative payment systems.

The guidelines also demand that both companies establish data firewalls to prevent misuse of developer information, submit annual compliance reports, and face severe penalties - up to 20% of domestic revenue for first offenses, and 30% for repeated violations.

These measures usher Japan’s mobile ecosystem into a new era of open competition, similar to the ongoing U.S. reforms. For developers, this shift means freedom from platform-exclusive in-app purchases and the ability to integrate third-party payment solutions that align with local user preferences and business strategies.

The question now is how game publishers can best prepare for this transformation - and position themselves for success in Japan’s open-payment future.

What “mandatory openness” means for developers

Under the new framework, developers will gain three strategic freedoms:

Freedom of choice - Developers can choose payment partners that align with their business models, settlement preferences, and local market needs. Profit margin flexibility - Third-party payments generally incur lower transaction fees than platform-native systems, allowing developers to reinvest savings into acquisition or content. Operational responsibility - With new freedom comes accountability: ensuring compliance with PCI DSS, data protection, and refund management becomes the developer’s direct duty.

In short, the reform shifts payment control from platforms to developers - expanding opportunity while demanding greater operational rigour.

Three key opportunities behind Japan’s new policy

Japan’s new digital market rules mark more than regulatory reform - they redefine how developers operate and monetise.

Cost optimisation - By integrating third-party payments, developers can cut platform commissions from around 30% to below 10%, directly boosting profit margins. These savings can be reinvested into user growth or product improvement while allowing flexible pricing strategies. Localised user experience - Japan’s diverse payment habits—credit cards, PayPay, Konbini, and bank transfers—demand tailored integration. Third-party payment partners help developers create seamless, trusted checkout experiences that match user preferences and significantly improve conversion. Data ownership and loyalty - With independent payment channels, developers gain direct access to first-party data on spending behaviour and preferences. This enables personalised marketing, loyalty programs, and long-term user retention—transforming developers from platform “tenants” into true “owners” of their audience relationships.

Japan’s new digital market rules mark more than regulatory reform - they redefine how developers operate and monetise.

Japan’s open-payment era empowers developers to lower costs, enhance localisation, and build sustainable user ecosystems.

Navigating challenges: choosing the right payment partner

Japan’s upcoming open-payment environment offers opportunity—but also complexity. Technical, regulatory, and operational challenges will emerge as developers shift toward third-party payment integration. The key lies in transforming these challenges into advantages through the right partnerships.

Technical and compliance barriers - Building and maintaining an in-house payment system demands significant technical resources and regulatory expertise. Partnering with a provider that offers pre-certified, compliance-ready infrastructure helps minimise integration time and cost. A “compliance-by-design” framework ensures adherence to PCI DSS and Japan’s data protection standards while allowing developers to focus on content and growth. User habit transition - Japanese players are accustomed to familiar payment methods. Smoothly guiding users toward new systems requires a seamless, intuitive experience. A strong payment partner can localise checkout flows, recommend preferred payment methods, and maintain transparency - preserving trust while improving conversion rates. Fraud and chargeback management - Payment risk is inevitable, but it can be controlled. Advanced AI-driven monitoring systems can detect anomalies in real time, preventing fraudulent transactions and minimising financial loss.

A strong payment partner can localise checkout flows, recommend preferred payment methods, and maintain transparency - preserving trust while improving conversion rates.

Ultimately, selecting the right third-party payment partner provides dual assurance - growth through cost and conversion optimisation, and security through compliance and risk control. Developers entering Japan’s open-payment era should seek partners with proven technical capability, localised insight, and operational resilience to ensure long-term success.

Preparing for launch: a practical roadmap

Success in adapting to Japan's new payment environment belongs to those who act swiftly and precisely. There's no need for trial and error. As your expert payment partner, EnJoyPay has mapped out an efficient path. This three-step plan will help you maximise policy benefits while ensuring growth and security.

Step 1: Evaluate and choose your optimal payment strategy

Different strategies suit different goals. EnJoyPay can help you select the right path based on your development stage:

Step 2: Select a strategic third-party payment partner with deep Japanese market expertise

This is your most critical decision. The right partner is a bridge to success, not just a processor. Evaluate candidates based on:

Comprehensive coverage : Do they support all major Japanese methods (Credit Cards, Konbini, PayPay, Bank Transfer)?

: Do they support all major Japanese methods (Credit Cards, Konbini, PayPay, Bank Transfer)? Technical excellence & support : Are APIs stable, efficient, and easy to integrate? Is technical support responsive?

: Are APIs stable, efficient, and easy to integrate? Is technical support responsive? Operational expertise: Can they offer strategies to boost third-party payment adoption and optimise operations within your game?

Step 3: Optimise the payment process for maximum conversion

Your payment page is your "virtual checkout"; its experience dictates revenue. The EnJoyPay hosted checkout is market-proven, incorporating optimisations like:

Intelligent design : We help deploy payment pages aligned with Japanese user habits, prioritising preferred methods like credit cards and e-wallets to boost conversion.

: We help deploy payment pages aligned with Japanese user habits, prioritising preferred methods like credit cards and e-wallets to boost conversion. Data-driven promotions: Leveraging our insights, we can help create targeted promotions (e.g., "Get 5% extra gems with PayPay") to stimulate spending.

This plan is more than a guide; it's EnJoyPay's commitment as your long-term partner. We offer a complete solution - from strategy and integration to optimisation.

Act now. Let EnJoyPay manage the complexities of payment, so you can focus on growing your business in Japan with confidence.

Ready to conquer the Asian market? The journey starts on December 4th! Tune in as Enjoy Global & EnJoyPay host a can't-miss webinar on "How to Succeed in Asia." Our first session will focus on the Chinese market. Industry experts will share insights and answer the key questions you care about most:

China’s Gaming Market 2025: Trends & Insights

Popular Genres and Player Preferences in China

Key Steps and Regulatory Guidelines for Publishing in China

Get the roadmap you need - click here to sign up!

Enjoy Global and EnJoyPay will continue to host more game-focused webinars, bringing you the latest trends and practical insights from across the industry. Register early to stay ahead of the curve!

If there are specific topics or questions you’d like to learn more about, feel free to let us know - our experts will be glad to provide tailored answers and insights.