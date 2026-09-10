Pocket Worlds acquires Hotel Hideaway and expands social-world portfolio to 80m users

The acquisition takes Pocket Worlds’ social-world portfolio above 80m registered users.

Pocket Worlds plans to bring its operating expertise in virtual economies, creators and community safety to Hotel Hideaway.

Players can continue using Hotel Hideaway as usual during the transition.

Pocket Worlds has acquired Hotel Hideaway, the mobile social world developed by Finnish studio Sulake.

The acquisition brings the title under the same portfolio as Highrise and Everskies, giving Pocket Worlds more than 80 million registered users across its social worlds.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2018, both parties said Hotel Hideaway has attracted more than 32m registered users and currently has roughly 300,000 monthly active players.

Hotel Hideaway players can continue playing as usual, with Pocket Worlds set to share more details about the transition directly with the community in the coming weeks.

Social world expansion

Hotel Hideaway is a 3D social world focused on fashion, collecting, status and live community events, with self-expression and social connection at its core.

"Great online communities take years to build, and Hotel Hideaway is one of them," said Pocket Worlds CEO Anton Bernstein. "What drew us in wasn't that it's an established game but that the Hotel Hideaway community has a real culture that has lasted.

“We've spent years building operating expertise for exactly this kind of world. Our goal is to bring our dedicated operating infrastructure to Hotel Hideaway, invest in its core identity drivers like fashion, and help it reach its next stage of growth.”

Sulake product director Jarkko Kouva commented: “Hotel Hideaway has always been shaped by the creativity of its players and the dedication of the team behind it. I’m incredibly proud of what the team has built over the years.

“Pocket Worlds understands social worlds deeply and shares our belief in self-expression, connection, and community. That makes Pocket Worlds a strong partner to help Hotel Hideaway continue to grow, and I’m excited to see what comes next for the product and its community.”