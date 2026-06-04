Pokémon Champions’ mobile release slated for June 17th

Pokémon Champions is a free, dedicated Pokémon battling game coming to mobile this month.

The title offers a new alternative to the traditional competitive battle requirements, where players needed to buy the latest main series release.

Pokémon Champions is set to release on mobile on June 17th, 2026.

The battle-focused game was confirmed to be a cross-platform title as early as its reveal in February 2025, when it was promised for Nintendo Switch and mobile. That release hasn’t been synchronised between platforms, however.

The PvP battler debuted on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on April 8th, 2026, giving owners of Nintendo hardware exclusive access throughout its first in-game season. The battler has recently entered its second season, running until June 17th, coinciding with the mobile expansion.

Champions, trainers and Pokémon masters

Traditionally, competitive Pokémon battling has taken place in the latest main series game, requiring players to buy the most up-to-date release. Pokémon Champions marks a drastic change from this tradition, serving as a free, dedicated Pokémon battling game with optional season passes and other purchases.

Champions will also become the new home for official esports competition Pokémon Worlds as of August 2026.

In the past, many competitive players would transfer Pokémon from the last title to the new one, but in recent games not all Pokémon are coded in. While Pokémon Champions doesn’t currently feature the full Pokémon roster either, with fewer than 200 of the over 1,000 species available at launch, live ops opens the door to a growing roster over time.

Players can also transfer their main series and Pokémon Go catches into Champions, though storage is more limited for free-to-play trainers. Alternatively, they can scout for random Pokémon within Champions once every 22 hours, or faster with the use of in-game resources.

Pre-registration for Pokémon Champions is now available on Google Play and the App Store, with save data set to be accessible across mobile and Nintendo hardware. To celebrate the mobile version’s release, The Pokémon Company plans to distribute Raichu and its Mega Stones from June 17th to September 2nd, encouraging early installs.

New Pokémon games also often feature a battle gimmick, left behind when the next generation rolls around. A meta pick in Generation 7 might have been chosen for its Z-Move, but may have lost relevance once Generation 8 arrived and that mechanic was no longer implemented. Instead, players had to master Dynamaxing, then Terastalizing in Generation 9.

In Pokémon Champions, old gimmicks are confirmed to return - able to do so without impacting the game design of the next main series title. Generation 6’s Mega Evolution mechanic has been available in Champions since its Switch launch, while Z-Moves, Dynamax and Terastalization have been teased for later.