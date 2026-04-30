Pokémon Go teams up with LEGO for Go Fest 2026 in Copenhagen

LEGO stores will be transformed into interactive PokéStop locations.

A stamp rally will introduce city-wide exploration with exclusive encounters.

Pokémon Go has partnered with the LEGO Group for the first time to bring a brick-themed experience to Pokémon Go Fest 2026 in Copenhagen.

The collaboration will take place from June 12th to 14th, aligning with the game’s upcoming 10th anniversary celebrations.

Hosted at Fælledparken, the event will feature a dedicated LEGO Play Zone with hands-on activities and themed installations that blend physical play with in-game exploration.

In-game and real-world crossover

Players attending the next Go Fest in Denmark can access exclusive Timed Research by visiting participating LEGO stores or exploring Fælledparken. Completing these tasks will unlock in-game rewards, including encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

LEGO retail locations, including LEGO Store Copenhagen and LEGO Store Tivoli Gardens, will also feature event-specific PokéStops, in-store activities, and limited giveaways tied to LEGO Pokémon sets.

A city-wide stamp rally will further extend the experience, encouraging players to visit designated PokéStops across Copenhagen. Participants can collect digital stamps to unlock a special Pikachu encounter, alongside themed digital stickers.

Pokémon Go has a track record of brand partnerships. Previous tie-ins have leaned heavily into location-based activations. In 2023, the game partnered with Kung Fu Tea, turning more than 350 stores across the United States into in-game PokéStops and Gyms as part of a year-long campaign.

That approach scaled further in 2024 through a nationwide deal with McDonald's in the US, which integrated all 13,500 restaurant locations into the game.

Now, Go's partnership with LEGO is taking place in the building blocks' home country, Denmark. It follows shortly after the first-ever Pokémon LEGO sets released this February.