LEGO Pokémon sets launching in February

The Pokémon Company and LEGO have officially unveiled the LEGO Pokémon collection set to launch globally on February 27th, 2026.

The initial lineup consists of three retail sets, led by the LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set.

The 2,050-piece build features Pikachu emerging from an opening Poké Ball, complete with a lightning-themed display base marked with the Pokémon’s Pokédex number, 25.

This model is poseable and can be displayed separately from the Poké Ball. The set will retail for $199.99.

Premium build

Also revealed is a premium 6,838-piece set featuring the final evolutions of the original Kanto starters: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Each Pokémon can be displayed individually or together on a shared base themed around their respective grass, fire, and water types. Priced at $649.99, it is the most expensive set in the debut range.

Completing the retail lineup is a 587-piece LEGO Eevee set, featuring articulated limbs, head, and tail, priced at $59.99.

Two additional promotional sets were also announced. A Kanto Region Badge Collection will be offered free with early purchases of the starter evolution set, while a Mini Pokémon Centre micro-build will be available exclusively via LEGO Insiders rewards.

The launch date coincides with Pokémon Day, marking LEGO’s first official step into the Pokémon franchise.

