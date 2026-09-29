Pokémon Masters EX to end service in Türkiye in December

The end-of-service update is currently scheduled for December 22nd

All features will remain available until the service closure.

The schedule is subject to change.

Pokémon Masters EX will end service in Türkiye with an update scheduled for December 22nd 2026, after which players in the country will no longer be able to access the game.

A notice from developer DeNA states that all features will remain available until the game's closure, although the schedule is subject to change.

No reason was given for shutting the title down in the country.

“All features will continue to be available until service ends," wrote the team in a post. “Also, the schedule is subject to change.

“We sincerely thank all players for your support. Although time is short, we hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Masters EX during the remaining days."

Service ending

Pokémon Masters EX is a mobile game centred on battles and interactions between Pokémon Trainers and their Pokémon. Players can team up with Sync Pairs from different regions, including Paldea and Hisui, and participate in three-on-three battles.

The game also features Trainer Lodge interactions, special outfits and stories, photography features and an egg-hatching system that allows players to add new Pokémon to their teams.

The Türkiye-specific service closure means players in the country will no longer be able to play Pokémon Masters EX after the service ends, even if the app remains installed on their devices.

The country had a relatively small audience for the game. Following its 2019 launch, the title generated an estimated 253,000 downloads and $841k from player spending across the App Store and Google Play, per AppMagic data.

In total, Pokémon Masters EX has accumulated an estimated 46.6m installs globally and over $400m in revenue.