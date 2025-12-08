Pokémon TCG Pocket, Dredge, and What The Clash? named App Store Awards 2025 winners

Editors selected winners from 45 finalists for innovation, design, and user experience.

Dredge, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Porta Nubi, and What The Clash? headline the games lineup.

Tiimo, Detail, Essayist, Explore POV, Strava, and HBO Max lead the app category.

Six Cultural Impact winners were recognised for driving positive change and promoting inclusivity.

Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards, recognising 17 apps and games for their technical ingenuity and cultural impact.

This year’s selected titles stood out for empowering users to create, achieve more, and explore immersive digital worlds.

Chosen from a pool of 45 finalists, the winning apps and games were hand-picked by App Store editors for their innovation, user experience, and design.

Pokémon TCG Pocket clinched iPhone game of the year after impressing with its artwork, fast-paced battles, and interface.

Apple Store Awards 2025 winners

iPhone Game of the Year : Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company

: Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company iPad Game of the Year: Dredge, from Black Salt Games.

Dredge, from Black Salt Games. Mac Game of the Year : Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD Projekt S.A.

: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD Projekt S.A. Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year : Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper.

: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper. Apple Arcade Game of the Year: What The Clash?, from Triband ApS.

Apps category

iPhone App of the Year : Tiimo, from tiimo.

: Tiimo, from tiimo. iPad App of the Year : Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.

: Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V. Mac App of the Year : Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.

: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc. Apple Vision Pro App of the Year : Explore POV, from James Hustler.

: Explore POV, from James Hustler. Apple Watch App of the Year : Strava, from Strava, Inc.

: Strava, from Strava, Inc. Apple TV App of the Year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC.

Outside the winning products, Apple editors also selected six apps and games that are driving meaningful social change in the cultural impact category.

Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser

Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious

Despelote from Panic, Inc.

Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes

Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC

StoryGraph from The StoryGraph

“Every year, we’re inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people’s lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“This year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere.”