Apple reveals 45 finalists for 2025 App Store Awards

This year’s finalists also include cultural impact nominees celebrating meaningful, socially resonant work.

Pokémon TCG Pocket, Thronefall and Capybara Go! headline the iPhone Game of the Year finalists.

Apple has revealed 45 finalists for the App Store Awards, recognising top apps and games across 12 categories for delivering standout experiences.

Each year, the App Store Awards honour global developers whose apps improve lives and showcase leading innovation, design and user experience.

The finalists also include selections in the cultural impact category, recognising apps and games that reflect lived experiences, inspire positive change or deepen users’ understanding of the world.

Winners will be announced in the coming weeks from this year’s finalists.

iPhone game of the year finalists

Capybara Go!

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Thronefall

iPad game of the year finalists

DREDGE

Infinity Nikki

Prince of Persia Lost Crown

Apple Arcade game of the year finalists:

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE

PGA TOUR Pro Golf

WHAT THE CLASH?

Mac game of the year finalists

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimiate Edition

Neva

Mac app of the year finalists

Acron

Essayist

Under My Roof

Apple Vision Pro app of the year finalists

Camo Studio

D-Day: The Camera Soldier

Explore POV

Apple Vision Pro game of the year finalists

Fishing Haven

Gears & Goo

Porta Nubi

Apple watch app of the year finalists

GO Club

Pro Camera by Moment

Strava

Apple TV app of the year finalists

HBO Max

PBS KIDS Video

Super Farming Boy 4k

Cultural impact finalists

Art of Fauna

A Space for the Unbound

Be My Eyes

Chants of Sennaar

despelote

Focus Friend

This This Seat Taken?

Retro

StoryGraph

Venba

Whoscall

Yuka

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Apple head of App Store worldwide Carson Oliver.

“Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay.”

