Apple reveals 45 finalists for 2025 App Store Awards
Apple has revealed 45 finalists for the App Store Awards, recognising top apps and games across 12 categories for delivering standout experiences.
Each year, the App Store Awards honour global developers whose apps improve lives and showcase leading innovation, design and user experience.
The finalists also include selections in the cultural impact category, recognising apps and games that reflect lived experiences, inspire positive change or deepen users’ understanding of the world.
Winners will be announced in the coming weeks from this year’s finalists.
iPhone game of the year finalists
- Capybara Go!
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Thronefall
iPad game of the year finalists
- DREDGE
- Infinity Nikki
- Prince of Persia Lost Crown
Apple Arcade game of the year finalists:
- Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE
- PGA TOUR Pro Golf
- WHAT THE CLASH?
Mac game of the year finalists
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimiate Edition
- Neva
Mac app of the year finalists
- Acron
- Essayist
- Under My Roof
Apple Vision Pro app of the year finalists
- Camo Studio
- D-Day: The Camera Soldier
- Explore POV
Apple Vision Pro game of the year finalists
- Fishing Haven
- Gears & Goo
- Porta Nubi
Apple watch app of the year finalists
- GO Club
- Pro Camera by Moment
- Strava
Apple TV app of the year finalists
- HBO Max
- PBS KIDS Video
- Super Farming Boy 4k
Cultural impact finalists
- Art of Fauna
- A Space for the Unbound
- Be My Eyes
- Chants of Sennaar
- despelote
- Focus Friend
- This This Seat Taken?
- Retro
- StoryGraph
- Venba
- Whoscall
- Yuka
The full list can be accessed here.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Apple head of App Store worldwide Carson Oliver.
“Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay.”
