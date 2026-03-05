Pokémon TCG Pocket hits six-month high as franchise turns 30 years old

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket recorded its highest daily player spend of 2026 thus far during Pokémon Day, on February 27th.

The title generated $4.7m as its new cards were advertised during a Pokémon Presents watched by millions.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket recorded its highest daily player spending in six months on Pokémon Day, February 27th.

The collectable card game earned $4.7 million on this single day, up 57% from the day prior and 486% compared to one week earlier, according to AppMagic estimates.

The date marked the Pokémon series’ 30th anniversary, three decades on from the release of Red and Green for the Game Boy in Japan. It also coincided with a new set of cards, Paldean Wonders, arriving in TCG Pocket.

A sound strategy

The Pokémon Company celebrated the anniversary with a Pokémon Presents stream highlighting multiple games. Switch 2 titles Winds and Waves were revealed, competitive battler Pokémon Champions got a release window, and new content was showcased for six of the series’ active mobile games including Go, Sleep, Masters EX and, of course, TCG Pocket.

Over 3m people have watched this presentation on YouTube, landing many eyes on the digital card game.

Between this and the new pack launch - released on February 26th or 27th, depending on time zone - player spending reached a new high for 2026 and its highest point since August 2025. The previous 2026 record was set on January 16th at almost $4.5m.

Paldean Wonders has introduced over 130 new cards to TCG Pocket almost entirely themed around 2022 Switch titles Scarlet and Violet, set in the Paldea region. Just five of its cards feature a Pokémon or character who originated outside these titles.

At the same time, developer DeNA is incentivising consistent play with 30 days of gift missions to celebrate the series’ anniversary. These include more than a dozen free card packs and various in-game resources.

Paid-only accessories are also available via the in-game shop.

Since its release in October 2024, TCG Pocket has continued to release a new set of cards every four to six weeks. These typically set around a specific pair of games from various eras in Pokémon’s history, like an early focus on Red and Blue, a shift to fan favourites from Diamond and Pearl, and a later rewind to Gold and Silver.

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s strategy helped it earn $1.3 billion in its first year, surpassing even Pokémon Go’s year-one earnings. The title is far from its $11.2m daily peak, reached on February 1st, 2025, but the latest surge indicates Pocket can still get players spending as new cards release.