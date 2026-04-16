Pokémon UNITE WCS 2026 India Qualifier revealed with $25,000 prize pool

The global finals will feature a $500,000 prize pool.

Registrations are open to teams of five to six players until April 22nd.

The tournament will run from April 24th to 26th in a three-day competitive format.

The Pokémon Company has revealed that the Pokémon UNITE World Championship Series 2026 India Qualifier will have a $25,000 prize pool and a direct route to the WCS Finals.

Hosted by Skyesports, the tournament will take place from April 24th to 26th and serve as India’s official route into the 2026 international competition.

The winning team will advance to the WCS Finals, where teams will compete for a share of a $500,000 prize pool. The prize pool will be distributed among the top six teams, with $15,000 awarded to the champions.

Runners-up will take home $4,000. The third-placed team will earn $2,500, followed by $1,500 for the fourth-placed team. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive $1,000 each.

Pathway to the global stage

The tournament begins with a two-day open single-elimination stage, before the top eight teams advance to a double-elimination playoff bracket on the final day.

The qualifier reflects India’s presence at the global level since 2022, with teams such as Revenant Esports, FS Esportz, and S8UL representing the country in past editions.

Registrations are open until April 22nd, with teams of five to six players eligible to compete.

“Pokémon UNITE continues to give Indian players a direct pathway to the global stage, and that is what makes this tournament so important," said Skyesports CEO and founder Shiva Nandy.

“The 2026 edition will mark the fifth time an Indian team has earned the opportunity to compete in the World Championship Series, which reflects both the consistency of the ecosystem and the hunger of our players to perform internationally."