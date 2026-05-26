Private equity firm Goldenpeak acquires majority stake in Ampere Analysis

Private equity firm Goldenpeak has acquired a majority stake in data and analytics outfit Ampere Analysis.

Ampere offers insights into the global entertainment market through market intelligence, audience insights and monetisation strategies. Its clients span from film and TV studios to tech firms, games companies, sports teams and governing bodies.

Goldenpeak said the investment aims to support the company in its next phase of growth through scaling existing operations and M&A.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ampere Analysis has just acquired global streaming audience analytics firm PlumResearch for an undisclosed fee. It operates across 75 markets providing viewership data.

Growth ambitions

“This partnership marks a new chapter for Ampere Analysis,” said Ampere Analysis MD Dan Stevenson.

“With Goldenpeak’s backing, we have an opportunity to accelerate our growth ambitions and strengthen our position as a leading data and analytics platform for the global media industry. We’ll be able to broaden our capabilities, innovate faster and deliver deeper insights and greater value for clients.”

Goldeanpeak founder and managing partner Mark Williams commented: “This strategic investment sits firmly within Goldenpeak’s investment focus. Ampere Analysis is a founder-led business with a differentiated product, strong market reputation and sustained top-line performance. The management team is ambitious and innovative, and we look forward to partnering with them to support the next phase of development.”