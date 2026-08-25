PUBG Mobile Light is now available for pre-registration

PUBG Mobile Light pre-registration is now open on Google Play and the App Store.

The Android version will require around 1GB of storage, compared with approximately 2GB on iOS.

PUBG Mobile Light aims to reduce device strain without cutting core features.

PUBG Mobile Light has officially opened pre-registration shortly after the new version of the battle royale was revealed.

Pre-registration began rolling out today through Google Play and the App Store, with closed beta testing access available in selected countries.

Developed by Lightspeed Studios, PUBG Mobile Light is designed to reduce the strain on players’ devices while retaining the core PUBG Mobile experience. The game is scheduled to launch in November.

Lighter experience

The Android version will require around 1GB of storage, while the iOS version will be approximately 2GB. Players will also be able to choose which content they store on their devices.

Unlike the existing PUBG Mobile Lite, which offers a smaller version of the game with fewer features, PUBG Mobile Light is designed to maintain the full experience. It will include Erangel and the same combat experience as the standard game.

Players will also be able to transfer existing items, outfits and other cosmetics by logging into their PUBG Mobile accounts. Updates will also be released alongside PUBG Mobile, allowing players to access new content together.