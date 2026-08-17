PUBG Mobile Light to launch in 2026 with lower device requirements

The Android version will be around 1GB, while the iOS version will be around 2GB.

Light players can retain their PUBG Mobile cosmetics and play with users on the standard app.

PUBG Mobile Light will launch in 2026, with pre-registration beginning August 25th.

PUBG Mobile producer Rick Li has revealed PUBG Mobile Light, a new version of the battle royale designed to reduce the strain on players’ devices while maintaining the core experience.

In a social media post, Li said PUBG Mobile Light is not intended to offer a smaller game with fewer features. Instead, Lightspeed Studios aims to make the game more accessible by reducing its overall device footprint.

It is worth noting that PUBG Mobile Lite has already existed for years as a smaller version of the battle royale game with fewer features. PUBG Mobile Light, however, takes a different approach to keep the full experience intact.

The new title will include Erangel and the same core combat experience as the standard game, where players can transfer their existing items, outfits and other cosmetics by logging into their PUBG Mobile account.

Lighter experience

The Android version of PUBG Mobile Light will require around 1GB of storage, while the iOS version will be approximately 2GB. Players will also be able to choose which content they store on their devices, giving them greater control over the game's storage requirements.

The game will remain connected to the wider PUBG Mobile ecosystem, allowing Light players to team up with friends using the standard app. Li said PUBG Mobile Light will receive updates alongside PUBG Mobile so players can access new content together.

There is no confirmed launch date yet, but the game is scheduled to launch in 2026, with pre-registration opening on Google Play and the App Store on August 25th.

Earlier this month, Krafton India launched BGMI Campus MVP, a 90-day student leadership programme aimed at building gaming communities across leading Indian engineering colleges.

The inaugural cohort includes 150 student ambassadors from 17 IITs and 28 NITs. Across three phases, participants will build and manage campus BGMI communities, create gaming content, host meet-ups, organise tournaments and scrims, and lead other community activities.

BGMI Lite is also expected to launch in India later this year. Much like PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile Light, it will target lower-end smartphones to broaden accessibility.