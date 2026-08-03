Krafton India launches BGMI Campus MVP student ambassador programme

The inaugural cohort includes 150 student ambassadors from 17 IITs and 28 NITs.

The programme concludes with national inter-institute rivalry matches in October.

PUBG Mobile has been confirmed as the 16th title at the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

Krafton India has launched BGMI Campus MVP, a 90-day student leadership programme designed to build a student gaming community across premier engineering colleges.

According to an Instagram post, the inaugural cohort consists of 150 student ambassadors selected from 17 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 28 National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Over three phases, participants will establish and manage BGMI communities on their campuses, create gaming content, host offline meet-ups, organise in-game tournaments and scrims, and lead other community activities.

The programme begins with a foundation phase focused on onboarding players, running Classic Match sessions and publishing gameplay content.

The second phase centres on expanding campus communities through Team Deathmatch tournaments and offline events, before concluding with inter-department competitions and national inter-institute rivalry matches in October.

Continuous expansion

The launch comes as PUBG Mobile continues to feature prominently in the wider esports ecosystem.

Outside India, the Esports World Cup Foundation has confirmed PUBG Mobile as the 16th title included in the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026, which will take place in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th.

The PUBG Mobile tournament will run from November 3rd to 8th, with 32 national teams competing in a round-robin group stage across four groups.

The top four teams from each group will advance to a 16-team Grand Final, where they will contest up to 18 matches under the Smash rule points system.