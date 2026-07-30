Krafton achieves record Q2 results with revenue up 95% Y/Y

Krafton generated $899.5 million in Q2 2026, up 95% year-over-year.

Mobile contributed the second-largest share at $314.5 million.

South Korean publisher Krafton reported dramatic growth in its Q2 2026 financials, with revenue and operating profit both hitting record highs on a second-quarter basis.

Revenue totalled ₩1.29 trillion ($899.5 million), up 95% year-over-year. Operating profit hit ₩410.9 billion ($286.5m), a rise of 67% compared to Q2 2025.

This revenue surge was predominantly led by PC, generating ₩560.4bn ($390.8m) at a rise of 155% Y/Y. Mobile contributed the second-largest share at ₩451 billion ($314.5m), although the platform saw much smaller growth of 6%.

Conversely, while console contributed just ₩23.8 billion ($16.6m), this segment saw growth of 143% Y/Y.

While results were up considerably compared to Q2 2025, there was a small decline on a quarterly basis, with Q2 2026’s overall revenue down 6% since Q1.

Reasons for the rise

Krafton’s Q2 success was primarily attributed to Subnautica and PUBG, with Subnautica 2 having quickly reached five millions sales within 22 days of its launch in early access.

PUBG, meanwhile, spent the quarter expanding its gameplay and content. PUBG Mobile was named specifically for continuing to achieve "solid growth", as was Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The company confirmed plans to further expand its UGC ecosystem going forward, noting the steady growth of World of Wonder in PUBG Mobile since its introduction in 2023. It will utilise global IPs like Spider-Man and Naruto while building this UGC mission.

In fact, Spider-Man has arrived in PUBG Mobile coinciding with the new superhero movie, Brand New Day.

"With more creator participation and monetisation opportunities, Krafton plans to build a cycle of content and gameplay growing together as its creator base expands," the company stated.

Krafton announced plans in January to focus on core game development while accelerating efforts to build long-term IPs in 2026, prioritising increased investment in first-party production.

Come March, CEO CH Kim said the company’s new vision is to combine breakthrough technology with creative ambition to build unforgettable worlds. The company has also hired Kangwook Lee as its new chief AI officer and signed a strategic alliance with Hanwha Aerospace to develop and commercialise real-world AI systems.