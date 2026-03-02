Krafton sets a new corporate vision built around bold imagination and global franchise growth

Five core values will guide execution across studios and publishing teams worldwide.

“Pioneer the Undiscovered” becomes the company’s new slogan as it doubles down on original IP and genre exploration.

A “Learn Fast, Scale Up” strategy will see titles tested early before global rollout.

Korean publisher Krafton has unveiled a new corporate vision centred on “bold imagination” and global franchise growth that outlines its long-term strategic direction.

CEO CH Kim said the company’s new vision is to pioneer the path to players’ dreams by combining breakthrough technology with creative ambition to build unforgettable worlds for fans worldwide.

Krafton has also outlined five core values to guide execution across its studios and publishing teams, including:

Aim for bold objectives

Depth builds the edge

Imagination + Technology

Fan-first thinking

Embrace global perspectives

A new approach

Accompanying the vision is a new corporate slogan, “Pioneer the Undiscovered,” which reflects Krafton’s intent to strengthen major franchise IP while continuing to explore new genres and formats.

As part of its mid to long term roadmap, the company said it will adopt a “Learn Fast, Scale Up” approach, testing new titles through targeted early releases before expanding successful games globally.

Krafton also reaffirmed its commitment to investing in technology, including AI driven tools to enhance development workflows and gameplay experiences, while maintaining a primary focus on its core games business.

“Krafton is a company that pioneers the path to players’ dreams,” said CEO CH Kim. “The company’s new vision and core values will serve as the starting point for change - delivering unforgettable experiences to fans worldwide in Krafton’s unique way and expanding the possibilities of the gaming industry through bold imagination.”