Krafton enters execution phase of long-term franchise IP strategy

Krafton has restructured its development approach around small teams led by 15 newly recruited creative leaders.

The company is operating a 26-project pipeline, with 12 titles targeting release within the next two years.

Upcoming releases include Subnautica 2, Palworld Mobile, and No Law.

Korean publisher Krafton has outlined its 2026 management strategy, reaffirming its focus on core game development while accelerating efforts to build long-term IPs.

The strategy was presented during the company’s Krafton Live Talk Town Hall, where CEO CH Kim said the publisher is entering the execution phase of a multi-year plan centred on “Franchise IP & Expanded Value.”

Krafton’s approach prioritises increased investment in first-party production, a higher publishing output, and tighter resource allocation to support sustainable growth beyond single-game releases.

As part of preparations for this strategy, Krafton strengthened its creative leadership in 2025 and adopted a small-team development structure built around 15 newly recruited key developers.

“We will remain focused on Krafton’s core gaming business as we begin to move into the execution phase of producing new titles,” said CH Kim. “While expanding the PUBG IP Franchise as a content platform, we will begin to create Franchise IPs via our new title pipeline and creative leadership.”

Pipeline expansion

The model supports early validation through Early Access and limited market launches, allowing projects to prove long-term potential before scaling.

Moreover, the company currently operates a 26-project pipeline, with 12 titles, including Subnautica 2, Palworld Mobile, and No Law, targeting release within the next two years. Existing titles are also being scaled into long-term IPs.

Alongside new IP development, Krafton plans to continue growing the PUBG franchise as a content platform through UGC tools, cross-platform releases, and genre expansion, including PUBG: Black Budget and PUBG: Blindspot.

The publisher also reiterated its AI First direction, positioning artificial intelligence as a tool to improve development efficiency while freeing creative teams to focus on building what it calls the next generation of franchise-scale games.