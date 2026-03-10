PUBG Mobile teases MrBeast collab as eighth anniversary approaches

PUBG Mobile will celebrate its eighth anniversary on March 19th.

A teaser featuring MrBeast’s signature blue and pink colours sparked speculation about a crossover.

PUBG Mobile has begun teasing elements of its version 4.3 update ahead of the game’s eighth anniversary celebrations later this month.

The update is scheduled to launch on March 12th, arriving shortly before PUBG Mobile’s anniversary on March 19th.

While Tencent has yet to fully detail the update’s contents, recent promotional clips released across PUBG Mobile’s social media channels have started building anticipation for the anniversary event.

Creator crossover?

One teaser published on March 6th featured blue and pink visuals closely associated with YouTube creator MrBeast, alongside shapes resembling the creator’s “Beast” logo.

Shortly thereafter, on March 8th, MrBeast appeared in a PUBG Mobile ad with a call to action to download the game.

PUBG Mobile has already begun tying the campaign to MrBeast content, with promotional posts directing players to watch the creator’s latest video to unlock an in-game hoodie cosmetic.

MrBeast, one of YouTube’s most followed creators, has also appeared in several gaming activations, including collaborations with Fortnite, Apex Legends and Stumble Guys.

Influencer partnerships have become an increasingly common strategy for live service titles seeking to drive engagement around seasonal updates and anniversary events.

Celebrities have been prevalent in mobile game ads too - often relevant to the brand. Hayden Christensen promoted Monopoly Go's Star Wars collab, meanwhile Kit Harrington showed off some Game of Thrones: Legends gameplay.