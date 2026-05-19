Qiddiya expands Google Cloud partnership to build AI-powered gaming and entertainment city

Qiddiya will use Google Cloud AI to power real-time operations across its gaming and entertainment city.

Q-Brain aims to turn Qiddiya into an AI-driven smart entertainment ecosystem.

Qiddiya Investment Company has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to build the digital infrastructure behind Qiddiya City as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The collaboration, delivered through systems integrator Master Works, will see Google Cloud’s AI and data technologies deployed across the city.

The area is being being in Saudi Arabia specifically as a destination for entertainment, sports and culture. The city is expected to integrate gaming districts, sports venues, theme parks and arts spaces.

A central part of the deal is Qiddiya’s proprietary “Q-Brain” platform, powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, which is designed to support predictive crowd management, automate operational tasks and personalise visitor experiences across the city.

Vision 2030 ambitions

"Our goal is a seamless digital experience that connects Qiddiya City with our growing nationwide entertainment portfolio," said Qiddiya Investment CTO Abdulrahman Alali.

“By combining Google Cloud’s technology with Master Works’ integration expertise, we are establishing a robust, data-driven foundation that turns a massive project into a manageable, intelligent reality for both our operators and visitors."

Google Cloud MEA managing director Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban commented: "By integrating Google Cloud’s global-scale infrastructure and cutting-edge AI into its operations, Qiddiya is building a foundation that turns massive data into actionable intelligence.

"Our fully integrated AI stack provides the innovation necessary to power a premier user experience ensuring that every facet of this massive-scale project is digitally optimised to meet the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030."