Raptor PR launches EGG platform for early stage games tech companies

Raptor PR has launched a new platform called Early Gaming Growth (EGG).

EGG is built on the premise of trust and memory economy over pure attention.

Raptor PR has launched a new platform called Early Gaming Growth (EGG) for early stage games tech companies.

The platform combines games industry PR, founder-led LinkedIn content and deep expertise with an emphasis on "authentic visibility", aiming to stand out with insight-led content amid the modern wave of AI-generated copy.

Hatching a brand

The EGG brand will aim to create the foundation for long-term B2B communications success, with a philosophy centred on building trust and "living in the memory economy of buyers", not just capturing attention.

Raptor will be working with leaders in game tech to help founders and next-gen companies accelerate growth, build compounding credibility and earn a good reputation.

The integrated EGG platform offers authentic executive-led content for LinkedIn as well as engagement with B2B games industry creators on YouTube, Substack and more.

"The games industry media landscape has fragmented significantly over the past five years. To reach and engage a diverse range of technical stakeholders such as game developers, publishers and investors, a multi-channel strategy is essential," said Raptor PR founder and CEO Rana Rahman.

"At the same time, we’re witnessing an explosion in content across all channels, with brands and people overcommunicating, making it difficult for many to reach their audiences with their messages. EGG is built on the central premise that success in B2B communications isn’t about purely capturing attention but building trust and living in the memory economy of buyers throughout complex B2B sales cycles."