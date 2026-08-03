Razer acquires StreamElements assets to expand creator ecosystem

The acquisition includes StreamElements' intellectual property, platform data and business records.

Razer plans to integrate StreamElements with its creator-focused products and services over time.

The deal expands Razer's creator ecosystem across hardware, software and services.

Razer has acquired the assets of cloud-based live streaming platform StreamElements from Live Momentum Ltd to bring the creator toolsets into its growing ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Razer acquired substantially all of the assets used to operate the StreamElements business, including its intellectual property, platform data, know-how and business records.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategy of combining hardware, software and creator partnerships under one brand.

StreamElements, which says its tools are used daily by millions of creators, offers tools including custom overlays, on-stream alerts, chatbots, tipping pages and sponsorship management.

Razer said the platform will continue operating without interruption, with creators retaining access to the same features and services.

Creator expansion

As part of the transaction, a portion of the purchase price has been allocated toward outstanding creator payments owed before the acquisition closed.

Live Momentum Ltd. will remain responsible for all pre-closing debts and liabilities while continuing to honour those obligations.

“This is a natural step forward for us," said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. Content creators and live streamers are an integral part of the Razer community, and they have been for a very long time. StreamElements has built something millions of creators depend on every single day.

“Bringing them into the Razer family lets us double down on what we already do for creators; from the gear they stream with, to the software that powers their channels, to the programs that help them grow. We’re just getting started.”

The company added that it plans to explore deeper integrations between StreamElements and its own services over time, including Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Gold and Silver, Razer ID and its wider creator ecosystem.