Hot Five: 15 years of Scopely, StreamElements confirms acquisition talks, and Fortnite’s App Store return

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) StreamElements confirms acquisition talks amid shutdown speculation

Streaming tools provider StreamElements is confirmed to be in discussions with potential buyers after growing speculation around layoffs and a possible shutdown.

"We’re in positive discussions with potential acquirers and working to find the best path forward for creators, customers and our team," the company posted online.

2) Inside Scopely's rise to a global mobile games giant

Over 15 years, Scopely has grown into a mobile games giant with thousands of employees operating across more than 30 countries. PocketGamer.biz spoke with Scopely COO Eunice Lee, reflecting on the milestone.

"Over the past 15 years, the biggest transformation has been how we think about games," she said.

"The bar continues to rise. Players expect more consistency, deeper experiences and stronger communities, and that pushes us to keep improving."

3) Why Sensor Tower acquired rival AppMagic

PocketGamer.biz can confirm that AppMagic’s acquisition by Sensor Tower includes both the team and the platform.

According to Sensor Tower chief revenue officer Tom Cui, AppMagic has been acquired primarily as a small to medium-sized business option.

4) “Mobile has become too expensive for the old playbook”: The Mobile Mavens on rising barriers to entry

Amid platform fees, live ops expectations and rising production costs, our Mobile Mavens weighed in on whether mobile has become too expensive.

"The games market is changing every 180 days. Get used to it or leave. That’s why so many investors left the market," said HandyGames CEO Christopher Kassulke.

5) Fortnite returns globally on the App Store, with one exception

Fortnite has returned to the App Store globally, with Epic Games confident governments worldwide won’t allow Apple’s "junk fees" to stand.

Australia is the one exception, though its population can play Fortnite on iOS via the Epic Games Store.